Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.333 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

RDS.A stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.48. 6,950,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,481. The stock has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDS.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.