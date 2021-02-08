Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MAV stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 110,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,840. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

