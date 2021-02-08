Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend payment by 2,757.1% over the last three years.

Shares of BCC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 517,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,757. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

