Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.68-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.368-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Kforce also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.57-0.65 EPS.

KFRC traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.16. 132,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.43.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $82,917.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,529. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

