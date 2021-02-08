LiquidApps (DAPP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,389.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $4,389.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000103 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001631 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00035961 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,053,641,087 coins and its circulating supply is 706,018,114 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

