Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Cap Hits $135,085.55

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $135,085.55 and $95,591.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 44.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00052590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.42 or 0.00174512 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00069745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00061451 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00202100 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

