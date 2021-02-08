RMPL Hits Market Capitalization of $665,463.10 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One RMPL token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002422 BTC on popular exchanges. RMPL has a market capitalization of $665,463.10 and $45,295.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00052590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.42 or 0.00174512 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00069745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00061451 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00202100 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 742,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,289 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RMPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.