Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 633 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.99. 52,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,745,758. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.