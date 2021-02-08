$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.19. DocuSign reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,865. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.36.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,183 shares of company stock worth $91,200,210. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.