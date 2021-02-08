Western Financial Corporation Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,257,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

