$3.95 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to post sales of $3.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $15.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $15.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.83 million, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. 9,250,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,790,243. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

