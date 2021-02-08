Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18.

