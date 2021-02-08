Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.16-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $357-366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.42 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to -0.41–0.39 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.65.
Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $15.22 on Monday, reaching $205.00. 46,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,725. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $191.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.06 and a 200 day moving average of $132.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.12.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
