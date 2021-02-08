Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.16-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $357-366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.42 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.41–0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.65.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $15.22 on Monday, reaching $205.00. 46,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,725. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $191.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.06 and a 200 day moving average of $132.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.