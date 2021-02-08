Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 41.8% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $138,752.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

