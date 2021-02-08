Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to post sales of $54.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.21 million to $55.60 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $46.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $208.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.78 million to $213.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $208.33 million, with estimates ranging from $207.85 million to $208.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

ALRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 99.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the second quarter worth $1,134,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth $713,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 118.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. 1,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

