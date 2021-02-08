Analysts Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce $53.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.90 million and the highest is $55.63 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $50.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $215.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.29 million to $217.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $227.18 million, with estimates ranging from $220.45 million to $233.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%.

ALYA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

ALYA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,867. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,274,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.