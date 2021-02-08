Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.47.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.66. 111,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,592. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $413.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,062,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 144,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 258,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 98,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.