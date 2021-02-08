PAX Financial Group LLC Has $663,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $722.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,463. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $724.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $643.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,586 shares of company stock worth $30,290,503 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

