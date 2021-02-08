Arweave Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.73 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $5.28 or 0.00011940 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $176.39 million and $7.73 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01107355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.09 or 0.05735241 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00020741 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00031525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

