Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Lowered to $19.50 at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.18% from the stock’s current price.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities began coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

OR traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.26. 58,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,958. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 179,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 267,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

