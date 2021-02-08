Bailard Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,854,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,387,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

GOOG traded up $5.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,103.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,688. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,800.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,655.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

