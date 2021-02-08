iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.49 on Monday, hitting $249.61. 18,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,054. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $247.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

