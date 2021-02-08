West Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.12 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $389.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.