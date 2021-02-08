Brokerages Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to report sales of $1.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Altimmune reported sales of $580,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $7.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $212.60 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $459.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. 35,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,696. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a market cap of $633.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.51. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $100,586.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altimmune by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 495,943 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the third quarter worth $3,208,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $1,434,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the third quarter worth $1,569,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Altimmune by 791.6% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 103,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 91,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

