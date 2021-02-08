Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,904 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $237.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

