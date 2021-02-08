Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.16

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.16 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 37305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

