Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.32

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.32 and last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 4574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWKN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $642.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25.

Hawkins shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 1st.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Hawkins by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Hawkins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Hawkins by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

