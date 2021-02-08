Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.42

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.42 and last traded at $111.24, with a volume of 5981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOOR. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $380,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,027 shares in the company, valued at $954,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

