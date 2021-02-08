Kleros Achieves Market Cap of $51.60 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.0860 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $51.60 million and $3.86 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002396 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014709 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,686,265 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.