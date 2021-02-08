Dimecoin (DIME) Market Cap Achieves $2.21 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $350.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012491 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001229 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001872 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00088357 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DIMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.