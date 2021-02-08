Bank Hapoalim BM Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Target were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $191.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.29 and a 200-day moving average of $161.66. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

