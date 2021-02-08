Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 101.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

INVA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,579. The company has a quick ratio of 146.75, a current ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.64. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,867,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,070,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

