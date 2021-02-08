Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 26,677 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,677 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $45,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.69. The stock had a trading volume of 121,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

