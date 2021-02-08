Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.92 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $72.92 million and $6.92 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.71 or 0.00371127 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,263,172 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

