Analysts Set Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target at $23.17

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

OCUL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 243,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 516.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 71,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 76,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 98,612 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

