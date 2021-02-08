TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Tops $1.17

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $85.49 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00052434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00177120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00074286 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00060351 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00211731 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00067599 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,145,820 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

