Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RNMBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Rheinmetall stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.25. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

