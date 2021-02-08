Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fathom (FTHM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fathom (NASDAQ: FTHM) recently:

2/1/2021 – Fathom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

1/29/2021 – Fathom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

1/25/2021 – Fathom had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Fathom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

1/19/2021 – Fathom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

1/12/2021 – Fathom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

1/4/2021 – Fathom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

12/28/2020 – Fathom had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $28.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FTHM traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,329. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

