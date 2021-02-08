CIBC Lowers Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to $26.50

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from $28.50 to $26.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TORXF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of TORXF traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.82. 37,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,167. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

