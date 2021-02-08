CIBC Lowers Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to $26.50

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from $28.50 to $26.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TORXF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of TORXF traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.82. 37,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,167. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Analyst Recommendations for Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)

