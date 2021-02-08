Endor Protocol (EDR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.77 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $14.88 million and $2.77 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00281426 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00029636 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003295 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $834.33 or 0.01901114 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00021132 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

