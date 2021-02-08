Origin Protocol (OGN) Achieves Market Cap of $74.34 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 36.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000743 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $74.34 million and $58.57 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00057649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $494.68 or 0.01127188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00050292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.99 or 0.05789921 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00018242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00020934 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00032042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

OGN is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,844,139 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

