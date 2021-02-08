Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at CIBC

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from $19.25 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 224,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,485 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 85.9% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after buying an additional 5,953,210 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,455,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,489,000 after buying an additional 1,388,052 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 11.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,069,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,272,000 after buying an additional 734,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

