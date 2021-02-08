Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at CIBC

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from $19.25 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.
Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 224,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.
