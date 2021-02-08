Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BZLYF traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.25. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. Beazley has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

