Bitcoinus Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,479.43 and $17.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,974.76 or 1.00201282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00031796 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00076562 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000217 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

