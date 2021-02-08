Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital raised Gem Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:GMDMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.60. 2,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

