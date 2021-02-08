Critical Comparison: EQT (NYSE:EQT) vs. Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EQT and Cabot Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $4.42 billion 0.99 -$1.22 billion $0.83 20.58 Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.44 $681.07 million $1.62 10.99

Cabot Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQT. Cabot Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Cabot Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -78.35% -0.58% -0.30% Cabot Oil & Gas 16.73% 8.84% 4.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EQT and Cabot Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 1 4 12 0 2.65 Cabot Oil & Gas 2 7 7 0 2.31

EQT currently has a consensus price target of $17.24, suggesting a potential upside of 1.21%. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $20.38, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than EQT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

EQT has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats EQT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 12,903 billion cubic feet of gas; and 22 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

