Head to Head Survey: California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) versus Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get California Beach Restaurants alerts:

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Carrols Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carrols Restaurant Group $1.46 billion 0.24 -$31.92 million ($0.36) -19.03

California Beach Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carrols Restaurant Group.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Carrols Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A Carrols Restaurant Group -1.36% -3.46% -0.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for California Beach Restaurants and Carrols Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $7.58, suggesting a potential upside of 11.03%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group beats California Beach Restaurants on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for California Beach Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Beach Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.