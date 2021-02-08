-$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 578.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NYSE STNG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 70,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $875.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

