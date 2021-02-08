Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.89. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.
Several brokerages have commented on TMHC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 175,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 24,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.01. 69,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.81.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
See Also: What is a resistance level?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.