Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.89. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Several brokerages have commented on TMHC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 175,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 24,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.01. 69,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

