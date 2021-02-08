Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post sales of $21.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.75 million to $21.60 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $18.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $75.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.84 million to $75.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $111.30 million, with estimates ranging from $107.12 million to $117.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

NASDAQ SILK traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $697,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $404,384.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,989,128. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 108.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 66,281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,687,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

